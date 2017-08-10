FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — As if this offense needed any more setbacks.

It appears both Bilal Powell and Matt Forte will be unavailable for the Jets’ first preseason game against the Titans on Saturday, according to coach Todd Bowles. Bowles “definitely” ruled out Powell (neck) shortly after practice, their final one before the game at MetLife Stadium. Powell suffered the injury on a hit during practice last week.

As for his other running back, who is suffering from a tweaked hamstring: “We’ll see tomorrow,” Bowles said.

Neither competed in the 11-on-11s.

Not all about defense

Though the Jets defense is most assuredly expected to carry a lot of the load this season, Leonard Williams said Thursday that the troupe doesn’t feel any undue pressure. In fact, he feels that training camp has been a positive for all three units.

“I think the weight should be on every person’s shoulder here,” he said. “We’re all carrying the team. It’s not any individual or any individual groups. It’s offense, defense, special teams . . . It’s going to take everybody to carry the weight . . . Not just as a defensive line but overall, the whole team, the first few weeks of camp have been great.”

Regardless, Williams said the defense has made definitive strides, and pointed to Muhammad Wilkerson in particular as someone he was anxious to see during Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans. Wilkerson, he said, seems fully recovered from the ankle injury that derailed his season last year.

“He’s out there moving fast, moving well on it,” he said. “He never mentions it and it just looks like pretty good.”

Decker returns

It’s like he barely even left. The Jets will face Eric Decker on Saturday only two months after his release, something that even the unsentimental Bowles deemed a little weird. “Considering he was just here, obviously (it’s strange),” he said. “I’ll be happy to see him before the game and after the game. You don’t want to do well during the game but me and Eric have a great relationship and will continue to have one.”