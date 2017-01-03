Just how miserable was this Jets season?

“The best way I can describe it is, having a diaper on and never changing it. And just sitting in that diaper the whole year,” wide receiver Brandon Marshall said on Tuesday night’s episode of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “That’s how our year was. It was a bad year.”

The Jets fell far below expectations in 2016, finishing 5-11 in Todd Bowles’ second season as coach.

Bowles on Monday said the season began a downward spiral after the team was unable to rebound from a 1-5 start. But Marshall sensed the Jets were in trouble as early as Week 3.

“When I first kind of had a feeling of shock was after the Kansas City game,” he said, referring to their 24-3 road loss, which featured six interceptions by Ryan Fitzpatrick. “We thought that we would have a top-five defense. We thought that our offense will be better because it was our second year around. We had amazing chemistry the year before. [We] broke a lot of records and did some amazing things.

“So, I felt like that was the game we were like, ‘Wow. Maybe we aren’t as good as we thought we were.’ ”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Marshall also highlighted the inevitable tension that builds once losses pile up. “The locker room in a losing atmosphere, it’s one of the most disgusting, volatile environments that you can be in,” he said.

The rift between Marshall and defensive end Sheldon Richardson came to light after the two got into a loud verbal exchange in the locker room after the Chiefs game. On Tuesday Marshall said he was “very disappointed” by Richardson’s recent comments before adding, “I have no ill will toward Sheldon. That’s my teammate. I think he is a hell of a player. And since the first day I stepped foot on campus this guy has done nothing but to try to be the best person that he can be and the best football player he can be.

“The way I look at it, unless you’ve gone through it, I can’t explain the type of environment it is in a losing building. It’s so toxic. I can’t explain it and I give people grace because I was on the other side. And I’m still on the other side sometimes when I make mistakes. And the way people deal with problems are different. And for Sheldon, there’s so much tension. There’s so much pressure on all of us. And people handle things differently. For me, it’s more about how do we pick up the pieces and move forward.”