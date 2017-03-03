Brandon Marshall took to Instagram to say thanks to the Jets organization, the media and fans for his time in Florham Park, N.J.

The Jets officially released Marshall on Friday afternoon. A source told Newsday’s Kimberley A. Martin Thursday night that the wide receiver wanted to find “a better fit” with a new organization.

The photo shows Marshall celebrating a play with Jets receiver Eric Decker and former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Below is the full text of Marshall’s farewell post.

“I want to thank Mr. Woody Johnson, Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan and Brian Heimerdinger for bringing me in and embracing me. They are all truly incredible people. My teammates, such a great group of guys whom I will miss like #Crazy And to all the great people that make it easy for us players to do what we do best. Clay Thank You. Jackie Thank You. Montelle Thank You. Szott Thank You. Jarred, Eric, Bruce, Nick, Meghan, Jesse Thank You. Andrew, Vito, Jim, Gus Thank You. John, Dave, Ezron, Greg, thank you. D you know you can cook.... Thank You. Justus, Aaron, George, Kevan thanks MeatHeads. Juan and Reynaldo I’ve never seen a facility so clean... Thank You. The New York media -- Manish, Kimberly, Rich, Brian, and so many more on the Beat -- they weren’t nearly as scary as everyone told me they would be. I think you guys are people after all. I actually cherished the media-- so much so that I have even become a part of it. I want to especially thank the incredibly loyal Jets fans, who were always there for us with their never-ending support. I’m sorry......I’m sorry we couldn’t bring you a championship, but I wish you and my former organization the very best in your pursuit for one in the future. I’m looking forward to finding a great organization where I can contribute and bring home a championship. I know I have a lot left to give, and @michi_marshall and I will truly miss the Jets, but we are excited for what lies ahead. #MindOverMatter”