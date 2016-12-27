FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Brandon Marshall and Sheldon Richardson have yet to make up.

Both Jets said that they haven’t spoken to each other since Richardson took a verbal shot at Marshall after the Jets’ 41-3 loss to the Patriots on Christmas Eve.

“I’m not answering any Brandon Marshall questions,” Richardson said on Tuesday, though he later added with a smile: “I don’t have a beef [with Marshall]. Not at all.”

The drama began when Richardson was told postgame that Marshall said he was “embarrassed” by the Jets’ performance. Richardson responded by saying, “He should be embarrassed.” He refused to disclose the source of his frustration with Marshall, who had two catches for 28 yards in the game, but said the receiver “knows what he did.” During the interview, Richardson called their relationship “business only” and said he respected Marshall “personally” but not professionally.

After the game, Marshall told Newsday: “I see a lot of my younger self in Sheldon. Hopefully he can keep growing.” By Tuesday, however, he wasn’t interested in talking about his teammate. “Um, we have one more week. I’m sure we’ll cross paths,” Marshall said. “We see each other more than we see our families. We’re here six days out of the week, long hours, so I’m sure we’ll cross paths. But that story is in the past. He said what he said, I said what I said, and it’s time to go on and win the ballgame.”

Coach Todd Bowles downplayed Richardson’s comments but said he talked to both players and the entire team. “I spoke to everybody about it,” he said. “We don’t handle things like that outside. We handle everything in house. I’d rather for guys to be frustrated and [upset], which means they care, as [opposed to] lackadaisical and nonchalant, which means they don’t. But we’ve just got to handle it better.”

He also said the latest incident involving the two players is unrelated to their locker-room shouting match after the Jets’ 24-3 loss in Kansas City on Sept. 25. “Any time you have a locker room, you don’t want anything to go public, but these things happen,” Bowles said. “This just shows they care. We’ve just got to find a better way of handling it.”

Marshall said his clash with Richardson was a result of “alpha males, I guess. I don’t know.”

Asked why he doesn’t plan to speak to Richardson directly about his comments, Marshall said: “I’ve had a lot of success in my career as an individual. You look at my stats and things that I’ve accomplished, it’s something that someone can be proud about. And I am, I want more, and my only motives now is to have team success, it’s my only motives until I retire. So I’ve accomplished a lot. A lot of touchdowns — not enough. Lot of catches, lot of yards, no playoffs, no Super Bowl rings, and that’s the only thing that matters right now in my career.

“So we’ll finish this last week out hard,” added Marshall, who didn’t practice on Tuesday because of a hip pointer. “I’ll go as hard as I can like I always do. Then I’ll have an amazing offseason . . . ”