The Jets made sure Brian Winters wouldn’t hit free agency.
The team announced Monday evening that they signed their starting right guard to a four-year extension.
He’ll reportedly earn about $8 million a season.You decideJets keep 'em or dump 'em 2017
Winters, 25, was due to become a free agent in March, but instead of testing the waters, he’ll continue to be a mainstay on the Jets’ offensive line. The 2013 third-round pick started 13 games this season before being placed on injured reserve with a torn rotator cuff.
He earned the starting left guard job during his rookie season but went on IR in 2014 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The Jets moved him to right guard in 2015 after Willie Colon suffered a knee injury.
Winters’ return is a solid move for the organization, which entered the offseason with several roster decisions to make. The offensive line was one its biggest question marks.
Left guard James Carpenter was the unit’s only starter to play all 16 games in 2016. Center Nick Mangold, left tackle Ryan Clady, right tackle Breno Giacomini and Winters were all placed on injured reserve during the season. Due to a variety of factors (age, salary or durability), it’s unclear if Mangold, Clady or Giacomini will be on the roster next season.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.