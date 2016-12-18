Jets coach Todd Bowles still isn’t sure which one of his quarterbacks will start against the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve.

At the time of his conference call with reporters Sunday morning, the Jets still were awaiting Bryce Petty’s CT scan results. As a result, the young quarterback’s status for Saturday’s game remains uncertain.

“We’re going to meet and discuss everything later,” Bowles said of his quarterback situation. “We haven’t even gotten through all of the film yet this morning.”

Petty exited Saturday night’s 34-13 loss to the Dolphins after being sandwiched and crushed by an unblocked double-team of Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh on the first play of the fourth quarter. According to the in-game press box announcement, Petty — who completed a 28-yard pass to Robby Anderson on the play — had the wind knocked out of him.

After the game, Bowles said X-rays were negative. Additional tests, including a CT scan, were scheduled for Sunday morning to rule out a bruised or punctured lung.

Petty was replaced by former starter-turned-backup Ryan Fitzpatrick, who went 5-for-10 for 31 yards and an interception in relief.

Depending on its severity, Petty’s injury presents another challenge for the Jets (4-10),

If Petty isn’t healthy enough to play Saturday, Bowles could be forced to start Fitzpatrick, whom he benched after their 41-10 prime-time loss to the Colts on Dec. 5. But he didn’t come out and say it directly, and that led one reporter to ask if rookie Christian Hackenberg — who hasn’t played all season — is an option.

“I never said it was,” Bowles replied. “I said we’ll meet this afternoon and discuss everything.”

Petty was 20-for-36 for 235 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Dolphins before being injured. He also was sacked three times behind a makeshift offensive line. Starters Nick Mangold, Breno Giacomini and Ryan Clady are on injured reserve.