Days after wining and dining Josh McCown, the Jets are gearing up for another visit with a free-agent quarterback.

Former Eagles backup Chase Daniel will be in town on Monday to meet with members of the organization, sources confirmed to Newsday.

It’s unclear as of now how long he’ll be in town.

A source told Newsday last week that Daniel asked to be released after the Eagles reached an agreement on a two-year deal to reunite with Nick Foles, who now will serve as Carson Wentz’s new backup.

The Jets had expressed interest in Daniel, 30, last offseason while their contract negotiations with Ryan Fitzpatrick were at a standstill. But while the front office continued holding out hope for a resolution with Fitzpatrick, Daniel signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Eagles in March.

His resume isn’t lengthy though. He’s made only 10 appearances in his career and is 1-1 as a starter. He’s completed 51 of 78 passes (65.4 percent) for 480 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Last season, he completed his only pass attempt for 16 yards in two appearances.

McCown, who turns 38 this summer, and his wife met with the Jets this past weekend. But though the two-day visit reportedly included dinner with general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles, it ended without a signed contract.