FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Fans waiting to see Christian Hackenberg in uniform will have to wait a little longer.

The Jets decided to dress only two quarterbacks for Saturday’s game against the Patriots: starter Bryce Petty and veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Hackenberg, meanwhile, is inactive for the 15th straight game.

Todd Bowles — who will be coaching from the sideline today after being hospitalized on Friday — told reporters that he was considering dressing all three quarterbacks. But his decision, he said, would be based on the number of injures to other players (NFL teams need to have 46 players in uniform on game day).

Bowles maintained that Fitzpatrick would be his No. 2.

Asked earlier this week about the probability of finally seeing Hackenberg in a game, the coach said matter-of-factly: “If we get down to the third quarterback, we’re probably getting killed in the first place.”

Matt Forte is officially inactive too. The 31-year-old running back, who has been playing all season with a torn meniscus in his knee, also suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s loss to the Dolphins. Forte’s status seemed in doubt after he didn’t practice all week.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

On Friday, the Jets listed him as doubtful vs. New England and ruled out defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) and outside linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle). Other inactive players include: Jalin Marshall, Brandin Bryant and Donald Hawkins.