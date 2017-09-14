FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets coach Todd Bowles will not entertain information regarding who the No. 2 quarterback is.

But this week in practice, backups Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty shared scout team reps as the Jets prepare to face the Raiders on Sunday.

Hackenberg told Newsday he needs more growing before claiming the No. 2 quarterback spot.

“I think all of us showed we can play throughout the preseason and at the end of the day, we’re ready whenever our number is called, we’re going to be ready,” he said after Thursday’s practice.

It’s no surprise Josh McCown is the starter, but the Jets had Hackenberg active as the No. 2 quarterback for the season-opener at Buffalo. Bowles said it was his decision regarding why Hackenberg was No. 2 and Petty was inactive.

Petty suffered a knee injury in the third preseason game and has continued to practice once the regular season started.

Bowles hasn’t announced who the No. 2 quarterback for the Raiders game and it’s unclear if he will before Sunday. Hackenberg said he will remain ready.

“I think there’s that competitive edge you want to go out and help the team,” he said. “But I think you also have to understand it’s a process. I’ve been saying that since Day One, it’s a marathon, it’s not a race. Plenty of guys who didn’t play until year three, four, five are playing really well right now and starting around the league. It’s different. You just have to understand there’s a process to it, there’s steps to it. You have to take each step with the team to grow and when you get an opportunity take advantage of it. I felt like just going up to this point, it’s been good, everything has been a very good learning experience and it’s only helped me grow so I think it’s good.”