HIGHLIGHTS One alleged victim suffered orbital floor fracture, the other has a contusion

Witness says that he was threatened by Revis

Details have emerged in the case against Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, who is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of robbery, one felony count of conspiracy and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats for his alleged involvement in a street fight on the south side of Pittsburgh early Sunday morning.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Revis, which was obtained by Newsday, responding police officer Anthony Burke said he arrived at the intersection of East Carson and South 23rd Streets around 2:43 a.m. Sunday and found Dallas Cousins, 22, and Zacheriah Jarvis, 21, “knocked unconscious.” According to the complaint, Cousins and Jarvis, who are roommates, and a witness, Nathan Watt, told police that Revis assaulted them. Watt told Burke that Cousins and Jarvis had been unconscious for “at least” 10 minutes.

The complaint said that Burke observed the injuries to both Cousins and Jarvis. Burke said that Cousins had a “contusion about his left eyebrow the size of a half a golf ball with a one- inch laceration on it” and Jarvis had a contusion on his right cheek. Burke added that both Cousins and Jarvis “refused” medical attention. Cousins and Jarvis, however, later sought out medical treatment, according to the complaint. The two went to Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital, where Cousins was diagnosed with an orbital floor fracture and Jarvis was diagnosed with a contusion on his cheek.

Watt said that after Cousins and Jarvis were hit, Revis “approached him and stated, ‘I got more guys coming.’ ” According to Watt’’s statement, Revis “stepped within a foot of his face with an angry demeanor on his face, fists clenched and said, ‘Do you want to be next?’ ” At that point, according to the report, Watt said, Revis and an unidentified black male fled the area.

Revis’ attorney, Blaine Jones, told Newsday by phone Thursday that his client was not the aggressor in the incident and that Jones reached out to police to give Revis’ side of the story, but was not given the opportunity. Jones said he expected an arrest warrant to be issued in the coming days. Jones could not be reached for comment on Friday.

According to the complaint, the incident started when Cousins asked Revis to confirm he was the NFL player. Revis said he was, but Cousins said that when he didn’t believe him, Revis became “irate” and started “waving his hands” in Cousins’ face. Cousins told police that after Revis “pushed him in the chest and told him to get out of his face,” Cousins started video recording Revis with his cellphone.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Cousins said Revis started “walking away from him headed eastbound on Carson Street while he was recording him” and “wanted to get what Revis was wearing and his actions on video,” the complaint said. Cousins told police that once Revis realized he was being recorded, he “pulled the phone” from Cousins’ hand and “attempted to delete the video.” Cousins said he then tried to retrieve his phone from Revis, but was unsuccessful, and Revis “threw his phone in the middle of E. Carson Street attempting to break it.”

Cousins then told the officer “another black male showed up on the scene” as he and Revis were arguing over the phone being thrown into the street and “the next thing he remembers was getting punched and then waking up to talk to police,” according to the complaint.

Jarvis’ statement corroborated Cousins’ version of events, adding that he also was punched after attempting to grab Cousins’ phone from Revis and remembers waking to speak to police, the complaint said.

Burke said he reviewed video of the incident from Cousins’ phone, which shows a “black male wearing a black ball cap, black jacket with a white globe and white lettering on the back and jeans becoming hostile toward Cousins and his friends.”

The complaint said the video also showed Revis walking away from the group before stating, “Why are you following me?” several times before the video stops.