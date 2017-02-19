HIGHLIGHTS He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday

Darrelle Revis’ future with the Jets was in question long before he turned himself into Pittsburgh police Friday night.

His diminished playing skills already had eroded his reputation as a shutdown NFL. cornerback. But now Revis’ recent run-in with the law has raised even more questions about his roster spot in the 2017 season.

The 31-year-old faces aggravated assault and other charges alleging that he was in a fight with two men last Sunday in Pittsburgh. He answered no questions from the media as he turned himself in Friday. He later made a court appearance, and his next court date was scheduled for Thursday.

Attorney Blaine Jones said Saturday in a text message to The Associated Press that while he was hired for the pre-indictment phase of the case, he will not be representing the cornerback.

Jones has said Revis was physically assaulted by a group of at least five people. He said Revis “feared for his safety” and sought medical attention, but he didn’t offer details about the severity of Revis’ injuries.

Police say the fight started when a man began recording a video of Revis and the cornerback grabbed his phone and tried to delete it. Two men say they were punched and knocked unconscious.

The NFL has said it’s “looking into the matter” involving Revis, but the more pressing question is how the Jets will proceed.

Revis, one of the best players ever drafted by the Jets, signed a five-year, $70-million deal to return to the team in March 2015.

That deal reportedly can be voided on the grounds that Revis has violated the league’s personal-conduct policy.

The Jets also could ask the former first-round pick, who’s due to earn a $13-million salary in 2017, to take a significant pay cut. They also can opt to cut him before March 10, the day Revis is scheduled to receive a $2-million bonus.

Though members of the Jets’ front office “were happy to sign Darrelle when we signed Darrelle,” according to general manager Mike Maccagnan, the organization has remained tight-lipped about Revis’ future.

Asked in November if he was satisfied with Revis’ play, Maccagnan said, “There are some things he’s done well; I think there are some things that he hasn’t done as well.

“There are probably plays that if you ask him, he’d probably like to have back,” he added of Revis, who made only one interception during the Jets’ 5-11 season. “There are times where there are glitches in his play, but he has played well at times this year. We still have six games left to go. We’ll see how the season progresses and we’ll evaluate it at the end of the season.”

Two months later, Maccag nan provided little insight on the team’s plans for Revis.

“He set a very high standard for his play, and our view of him is that we expect him to perform at a high level. So we’ll see how this thing unfolds,” Maccagnan told reporters in January when he was asked if Revis still is capable of being a productive player. “We’ll discuss the move possibly to safety. That’s more of a question Todd [Bowles] and I and the staff will sit down and discuss. But we’re happy we have Darrelle and we’ll see how this thing plays out.”

During the season, Revis told Newsday on Oct. 27 that “my body’s breaking down.”

Along with his drop-off in production and his age, Revis now has to contend with criminal charges.

