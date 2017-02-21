HIGHLIGHTS Postponement complicates situation for Jets

Revis due $2M bonus if he’s on roster March 10

Darrelle Revis’ court date has been pushed back.

The Jets cornerback originally was scheduled to appear in a Pennsylvania court on Thursday to answer four felony charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a Feb. 12 street fight in Pittsburgh. But Revis’ lawyer, Robert Del Greco Jr., confirmed to Newsday on Tuesday that his hearing has been pushed back to March 15 at 12:30 p.m. because of a “scheduling conflict.”

The postponement means the Jets will have to wait even longer to learn more details of the criminal case. While the delay gives Revis’ defense team more time to prepare, the Jets will have to make a decision on the $2-million roster bonus Revis is owed by March 10 — five days before his court appearance.

The Jets were expected to release Revis or demand that he take a pay cut long before news of the alleged assault came to light. He had a disappointing season, in which he arrived at camp with a self-described “weight problem” after undergoing offseason wrist surgery. In October, he admitted to Newsday: “My body’s breaking down . . . I can still play. It’s just, I’m breaking down. I’m 31.”

The former shutdown corner had only one interception — in Week 17 — and five passes defensed. After signing a five-year, $70-million deal in March 2015, Revis is due to earn a $13-million salary in 2017. But if he returns to the team, it won’t be at that price.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the fight’s aftermath, which showed Dallas Cousins and Zacheriah Jarvis lying on the concrete. A man, whose voice does not sound like Revis’, is heard bragging about knocking them out and telling others, “Shut up before I knock your (expletive) out next.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Del Greco issued a statement saying the man heard on tape was not his client.

“Darrelle Revis absolutely, categorically and positively did not knock out anyone, did not conspire with anyone to commit an assault, did not say ‘Shut up before I knock your (expletive) out next,’ and surely did not ‘rob’ another of a cellphone,” he and attorney Mark Fiorilli wrote in a joint statement.

“The voice and admissions made on the video are not that of Darrelle Revis. We have no doubt but that further investigation relative to the clothing and voice verification will corroborate the above assertions.”

Revis is facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of robbery, one count of conspiracy and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after three men accused him. Cousins and Jarvis were “knocked unconscious” for “at least” 10 minutes, according to the criminal complaint, which alleged that Revis “communicated a threat” against Nathan Watt.

Revis, who turned himself in to police Friday night, was arraigned and released on a non-monetary bond.