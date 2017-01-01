Darrelle Revis, once one of the best cornerbacks to play the game, is ready to move on.

No, he is not talking about leaving the Jets. Revis reiterated after Sunday’s 30-10 win over the Bills that he wants to finish out his career with this team.

What he doesn’t want to do is finish it out playing cornerback, given that this year has shown that he no longer has the physical skills to play the position as well as he once did.

Revis, 31, said he not only has talked to the coaching staff about making the move to safety but has been studying former cornerbacks who successfully made the transition.

“I’ve studied the greats. Rod Woodson, Deion Sanders, Charles Woodson,” he said. “Those guys made the transition from corner to safety. You have to know the point in your career that you might have to make that move, and that’s the next chapter for you . . . If I can help this team, they can put me at linebacker. I don’t know how successful I will be, but at the same time, I will try to do the job.”

It’s been an awful year for everyone on the Jets, but the most stunning development might have been Revis’ sharp decline. That fact was hammered home Sunday when Revis intercepted a tipped ball in the fourth quarter.

It was his first interception of the season. That’s right. It took him 15 games and nearly 55 minutes to get his first pick. Though he returned it 51 yards, he was tackled at the 3, something that wouldn’t have happened to Revis in his prime.

Revis said it’s hard to get too excited about making one interception.

“In the past, I’ve been a turnover machine,” he said. “To have a season like this, it’s very tough when you’re not making the plays you’ve made in the past. But you persevere. It’s been a long year for the team as a whole.”

Jets coach Todd Bowles confirmed that he and Revis have talked about moving positions, but he would offer no details.

“We had a discussion,” Bowles said. “I’m not going to discuss any player going into 2017.”

Well, that certainly stops short of saying that it is something the Jets plan to do.

If the Jets cut Revis before the second day of the new league year (in March), they will free up $9 million in cap space and be on the books for only $6 million in 2017. If Revis stays with the team under his current contract, it will cost the Jets $15.33 million against the cap next season, which is not going to happen.

Revis, who has made nearly $130 million in the course of his career, is thought to be open to taking a pay cut.

“I still have a lot of football to play,’’ he said. “This offseason, there will be a lot of thinking where my future is. What can I do to best help the team to win games?

“If that means changing my position to help the team win, then that’s fine. I still love the game. I still have a passion for it.”