Former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis won’t face discipline from the NFL after having felony assault charges dropped by a Pittsburgh judge in March, a league spokesperson confirmed with Newsday’s Kimberley A. Martin.
The league completed its review of the case, which began following the dismissal of charges, under its personal-conduct policy.
Revis was arrested in Pittsburgh on Feb. 12 in connection with a street fight that left two men unconscious. He was charged with four felonies but was cleared of all charges after appearing in municipal court on March 15. Revis’ childhood friend, Rashawn Bolton, testified that he threw the punches that knocked out the two men to defend Revis.
The Jets cut Revis, who was a $15.3-million salary-cap charge, on March 9. He remains a free agent.
