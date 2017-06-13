FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Darron Lee declined to comment Tuesday about his highly publicized dispute with his girlfriend earlier this month at a New York City music festival.

“Definitely knew you guys would probably have questions about that, but the NFL still has an investigation going on, so I can’t really answer anything right now,” the second-year Jets linebacker told reporters. “Once the investigation is over with then I’ll probably be able to speak on it.”

In a video posted to social media, teammate Leonard Williams was shown breaking up an escalating situation between Lee and an unidentified woman at the Governors Ball music festival. Head coach Todd Bowles later told reporters that he didn’t see the video, but after speaking with “10 people” about the incident, he decided not to discipline Lee.

“He had an argument with his girlfriend,” Bowles said last week. “What do you want me to discipline him [for]? He had an argument with his girlfriend and somebody took a photo.”

“As far as I was concerned, you don’t want that stuff to happen,” Bowles added. “Obviously, with social media going on these days, they have to take care of themselves. Darron understands that. We had a long talk.”

Though Lee isn’t being disciplined by the organization, the NFL is following its own protocol and conducting a separate investigation.

Asked about his involvement in the incident, Williams said Tuesday: “It’s not my situation to talk about, so I’m just trying to stick to football. We only have a few more days.”

Asked if he’s concerned that the league is investigating, the defensive end said: “Once again, it’s not my situation so I don’t really know what to say about that.”