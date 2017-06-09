David Harris penned a heartfelt farewell letter to the Jets, his former teammates and the fans after his surprising release earlier this week.

“The past couple of days have allowed me to reflect on my career with the New York Jets and how grateful I am,” Harris, 33, wrote in a letter on the Jets’ official website. The linebacker was cut Tuesday after contract talks broke down.

Harris was a second-round pick of the Jets in 2007 and spent 10 seasons in green and white. Harris, the last player on the roster from the Eric Mangini era (2006-08), played in 121 straight games until a hamstring injury forced him to miss the Jets’ Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Harris not only was the Jets’ longest-tenured player at the time of his release but was one of the most respected veterans in the building.

“First, I want to thank Woody Johnson and everyone in the Jets organization who gave me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream of playing at this level, for every day of these last 10 years,’’ Harris wrote. “Thank you for exposing a kid from the Southeast side of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and his family, to so many wonderful experiences. We have made lifelong memories here in New York.

“To Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles and your coaching staffs — thank you for your trust and confidence in choosing me to lead your defenses and teaching me how to truly play this game. Thanks to John Mellody, Dave Zuffelato, Josh Koch, Ezron Bryson, Greg Rosequist and the rest of the medical training staff. You guys are the heroes working tirelessly behind the scene. To Justus Galac, Aaron McLaurin and the rest of the strength and conditioning crew — thank you for never allowing me to just settle and for pushing me in many ways more than just physically. Thank you Dave Szott and Montelle Sanders for everything you do for the players.

“To all of my former teammates, I enjoyed every single moment playing beside you throughout the years, during all of the ups and downs. Only we know the sacrifices that were made, day in and day out, to be able to put out the very best product possible for our fans. I want every single one of you to know that my loyalty has always been to you guys in that locker room and to the coaches. And last but not least, to all of those diehard Jets fans — thank you for your support and motivation.

“Many lessons can be taught and learned in this sport that we love to watch and play. When I attended the University of Michigan, our head strength coach, Mike Gittleson, used to always make us do this exercise called ‘farmer’s walks’ during offseason conditioning. He made us do them from end zone to end zone and then back, in deep snow and freezing temperatures, carrying very heavy sandbags in each hand. He made sure that each one of us never followed in the player’s footprints who did the exercise before us because that would’ve been the easy route. Instead, he made sure every single man made and took their own path. And ever since then, that’s what I have strived to do.

“GO JETS!!!”

Harris, the franchise’s second-leading tackler with 1,260, according to statistics compiled by the team, ended by writing: “P.S. — To Kyle Clifton, your Jets all-time tackle record is now safe.”