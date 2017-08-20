There have been only two preseason games, but the Jets’ defense has clearly been the strength of the team. Even so, veteran inside linebacker Demario Davis wants things to be better.

“The backbone of this team is going to be the defense,” he said, “so we have to perform at a high level every time. No excuse.”

The Jets limited the Titans to a field goal in a 7-3 win in the preseason opener, but the Lions moved the ball fairly well against the starters in the first half. The Jets trailed at halftime, 13-0.

“A couple of times, we were able to get off the field pretty quickly,” Davis said. “[Defending] quick passes, there were some good things we did.”

But he believes it has to be better, particularly with an offense that may take time — a lot of time — to find itself.

“This is a challenge, and we accept the challenge,” Davis said. “We embrace it.”

Change in practice schedule

Due to a change in the Jets’ practice schedule this week, open practices will be switched from Monday and Thursday to Tuesday and Wednesday. Gates open at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets to Monday or Thursday practice will be accepted at practices on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Jet streams

Rookie wide receiver Chad Hansen, a fourth-round pick out of Cal, played the most snaps (33) of any Jets receiver against the Lions. Hansen had two catches for 12 yards . . . Returning receivers Robby Anderson and Jalin Marshall each had 19 snaps, as did rookie Gabe Marks. Third-year receiver Myles White had only 11 snaps, but wound up with a team-high three catches for 43 yards . . . Wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins, who played briefly for the Jets in 2015 and was signed as a free agent Wednesday, had one catch for 8 yards . . . Inside linebacker Darron Lee and cornerback Morris Claiborne led the Jets with six tackles apiece against Detroit. Rookie safety Marcus Maye and Davis were next with five each.