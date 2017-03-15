Rather than seek more money elsewhere, Dont’a Hightower chose to keep living the sweet life in New England.

After reportedly being treated to cupcakes from the Jets on his birthday and sitting down with the Steelers two days later, the free-agent linebacker has decided to return to the Patriots, his agent announced.

Hightower and the Patriots agreed to a four-year, $43.5 million deal that includes $19 million guaranteed.

The Jets reportedly put on a full-court press to land Hightower over the weekend, including sending his mother Jets merchandise, taking Hightower out to dinner, giving him birthday cupcakes and posting the message “Happy Birthday Dont’a Hightower” on all of the screens inside the facility.

But before the Jets even confirmed on Monday that his visit was over, speculation began swirling that Hightower always was going to return to the Patriots. His suitors apparently believed that too.

According to an NFL Network report, the Steelers felt, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, that Hightower was headed back to New England and that his agent “asked for more time too many times.”