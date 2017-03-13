The Jets tried everything — even cupcakes — to keep Dont’a Hightower in New Jersey for good. But in the end, the birthday love weren’t enough to make the Patriots free-agent linebacker sign on the dotted line.
During ESPN’s “NFL Insiders” show Monday, Adam Schefter reported the Jets pulled out all the stops to woo Hightower during his visit, which happened to fall on his 27th birthday.
According to Schefter, the organization “sent his mother Jets merchandise, they brought him out to dinner last night and had cupcakes given to him on his birthday. They had ‘Happy Birthday Dont’a Hightower’ on all the screens inside the Jets training facility.”
But it wasn’t enough to keep Hightower in Florham Park.
On Monday afternoon, the Jets confirmed via Twitter that his visit had ended.
A source told Newsday on Sunday that Hightower’s trip to New Jersey was scheduled to end on Monday. He’s reportedly set to visit with the Steelers Monday night.
