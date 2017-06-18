Former Jets receiver Eric Decker has a new team.
The veteran has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Sunday.
According to the Titans website, the team hosted Decker on a visit earlier this week were happy enough to offer a deal. He joins veteran Rishard Matthews and rookie Corey Davis as top pass-catching options for quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Decker was released by the Jets last Monday, a day before the start of mandatory minicamp, as part of an ongoing purge of veteran talent. The team saved $7.25 million in salary-cap space by releasing the 30-year-old.
Decker had 163 catches for 2,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Jets. His 10 red-zone touchdowns in 2015 set a Jets single-season record.
His 2016 season was cut short after three games because of a torn rotator cuff. After being placed on injured reserve, he had surgery to repair his shoulder and a labral tear and lesion in his left hip, sources told Newsday last season.
With Decker gone, the Jets’ receiving corps is composed of mostly youngsters, including Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, Charone Peake, Jalin Marshall and draft picks ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen.
— With Kimberley A. Martin
