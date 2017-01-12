The Jets plan to interview Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to a source.

Studesville, 49, has spent the past seven seasons in Denver. He’s held the same position under three different Broncos head coaches during that time. In 2010, he was their interim head coach for the last four games of the season — the first African American head coach in the organization’s history — after Josh McDaniels was fired.

Studesville also was the Giants’ running backs coach from 2001-03. During his tenure, Tiki Barber rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

After his stint with the Giants, Studesville joined the Bills’ staff in 2004, where he stayed until 2009.

During his 15-year coaching career, Studesville has had a hand in guiding some of the league’s biggest stars and has coached three Pro Bowl selections: C.J. Anderson (2014), Willis McGahee (2011) and Marshawn Lynch (2008). Including Barber, five of his running backs had 1,000-yard rushing seasons (McGahee three times, Lynch twice, Knowshon Moreno and Fred Jackson one each).

The Jets are searching for their fifth offensive coordinator since 2011. Chan Gailey held the position the past two seasons, but on Jan. 3 the team announced Gailey’s retirement and the dismissal of five assistants.

The Jets (5-11) regressed on both sides of the ball in 2016, but their offensive struggles were particularly glaring. The unit finished 12th in rushing, 27th in passing and 30th in scoring.

The Broncos hired former Jets defensive back and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as their new coach on Wednesday. But as of now, no announcements have been made about his new coaching staff.

Williams to play in Pro Bowl. Leonard Williams is Pro Bowl-bound.

The Jets’ second-year defensive lineman originally was selected as a first alternate, but he’ll now replace Oakland Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack (injury) in the Jan. 29 game in Orlando, Florida.

Williams, the No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, led the Jets with seven sacks and registered 68 tackles and two forced fumbles this season.

The 22-year-old also was voted the team’s MVP.

Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, a fifth alternate, was the only other Jet to be named as a backup for the AFC’s Pro Bowl team. The former first-round pick and 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year was a Pro Bowler in 2014.