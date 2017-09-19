In the aftermath of the Jets 45-20 loss to the Raiders was outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins’ displeasure with how his comments were taken regarding the fourth-quarter sideline dance by running back Marshawn Lynch.

Jenkins said he didn’t like the dance but respected Lynch as a person and a player. Yet, part of his comments was relayed on ESPN’s Mike and Mike morning show on Monday, prompting an angry response from the second-year linebacker.

“@SportsCenter don’t use me for clickbait next time,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter.

He later added, “I’m done speaking with media for a while, you can’t win, they control what gets put out. I’m done trying to argue with these clowns, I’m out.”

Mike Golic, one of the co-hosts, later tweeted that, “Jordan, if I misinterpreted your comments that’s on me, and I will rectify on show [Tuesday] if I got it wrong.”

Jenkins’ response was an emoji with two hands together saying, “Thank you.”

On Tuesday’s show, Golic did address his comments.

“I went in on the Jets and Jordan Jenkins pretty hard yesterday, their linebacker, for a comment about Marshawn Lynch dancing and what I thought about that and paying attention to that more than what was going on to the field,” Golic said. “As the day went on, and I read more about it, and even heard Jordan Jenkins talk about it saying, ‘Wait a minute, I said this and this,’ I put too much — and it’s my fault — I put too much, in my opinion, of the focus on that he was talking more about Marshawn Lynch dancing than what was going on on the field, and he wasn’t. He was talking about the embarassment of what happened on the field.

Golic continued his explanation, then ended it with an apology to Jenkins.

“I do apologize for going in on him as much as I did because I took at it as the focal point was about Marshawn Lynch, and it was not the focal point. It was about how they got beat on the field,” Golic said.

“If I say something and I feel it was wrong,” Golic added, “I just want to make sure I right it if I can.”

It was a difficult game for the Jets’ run defense as they allowed 180 rushing yards and touchdown runs of 43 and 52 yards. It was Jalen Richard’s 52-yard run with 12:49 to play that gave the Raiders a 35-13 lead prompting the dance from Lynch.

After the score, the song “I’m really from Oakland Tho” by Vell and DJ Mustard played on the speaker system and Lynch took over from there.

Lynch, an Oakland native, danced in the middle of the sidelines and was shown on the video board at the Oakland Coliseum. The crowd went wild watching Lynch, and fans started chanting his name.

In the locker room, several Jets players noted Lynch could do whatever he wants because, after all, his team was winning.

“That irks my ever-living nerves and I was on kickoff return when I saw it happen and it’s infuriating and I wanted them to kick the ball short so we could get more contact,” Jenkins said when asked about Lynch’s dance. “That [expletive] me off, I’m an old school guy, I don’t like [it] when things like that happen. That was embarrassing losing like that having Marshawn dancing like that, good player, seeing that happen that should infuriate the whole team and it should infuriate everybody and we should have a good response coming into next Sunday.”

Yet, Jenkins is hopeful the Jets can do some sort of dancing this weekend when they face the Dolphins on Sunday.

“That’s the kind of thing I want us to be doing after games,” Jenkins said. “Going into the fourth quarter, being excited, being overjoyed, being overzealous and celebrating with the team and just being happy being ecstatic over a win.”