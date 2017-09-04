FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Will Tye knew there was a chance he wouldn’t make the Giants’ roster because of a glut of tight ends, but he’s happy with the way things worked out. A day after being released, Tye was claimed on waivers by the Jets, meaning he doesn’t have to move very far to join his new team.

In fact, he doesn’t have to move at all.

“The commute will be a little longer, but that’s OK,” Tye said Monday after his first practice with the Jets. “Just got to say ‘no’ to more friends and family for tickets, that’s all. But it’s a huge plus, just being in the area, being across the way [at MetLife Stadium] from the Giants.”

Tye was edged out by Jerel Adams and Matt LaCosse for the remaining tight end spots behind first-round rookie Evan Engram and free-agent acquisition Rhett Ellison.

“It was heavily crowded, we were all talented, but that’s competition,” Tye said of the Giants’ tight end position. “I was surprised a little bit [to be released], but that’s the business. That’s going to happen. They’re going to release you, and you have to be ready to go wherever you go. Being the odd man out, but also having a chance [with the Jets], just adds more fuel to the fire.”

In two seasons with the Giants, the former Stony Brook tight end caught 90 passes for 859 yards and four touchdowns. Tye joins a Jets team that has a need at tight end — especially early in the season — with Austin Seferian-Jenkins suspended the first two games because of a DUI last September.

“I’m happy to be anywhere, just being able to contribute, because I know I can help,” Tye said. “I know I belong in this league. That’s a huge plus for me, to be somewhere fast. It feels good to be wanted, to be somewhere you know you can help and contribute. I’m ready to be on the field, ready to play, that’s for sure.”

Tye said it will be an adjustment switching to the Jets’ offense, although there are some similarities to the Giants’ West Coast system.

“It will be tough at first learning a new offense, how they call things, but it’s a transition period,” he said. “I’ve played in the West Coast the last two years, being moved around so many places. I can play on the ball, outside the ball, in the backfield. I’m going to learn everything fast. I’ll be here all night, all morning. I’m going to learn it.”

Coach Todd Bowles said Tye brings much-needed experience to the roster.

“You saw most of it as a New York Giant. He caught the ball, he did some things,” Bowles said. “He’s played in games. It’s not too big for him. Just got to get him up to speed.”

Quarterback Josh McCown welcomed Tye to the offense.

“It’s a heck of an addition for us,” McCown said. “Anybody that we can add that we feel like’s going to help us that the organization feels like can help us, we’re all for it. We’re glad to have Will. Great attitude, good energy out there today and a willingness to work. That’s the main thing. We know what lies ahead of us in the next five days. We’re going to be spending a lot of extra time together to get caught up to speed, but we’re willing to do it. Glad Will’s here.”