HOUSTON — Two former Jets are headed to Canton.

LaDainian Tomlinson and Jason Taylor were selected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night. The two bring the Hall’s number of players and coaches with Jets connections — headed by Joe Namath and Weeb Ewbank — to 12.

Five of Saturday’s 15 finalists had Jets connections: Tomlinson, Taylor, Kevin Mawae, Alan Faneca and Ty Law.

Tomlinson, who spent nine of his 11 NFL years with the San Diego Chargers before playing two seasons with the Jets, was a lock as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, given his impressive stat sheet. He rushed for 13,684 yards and 145 touchdowns and caught 624 passes for 4,772 yards. Tomlinson is now an analyst on NFL Network.

Taylor spent one season with the Jets (2010) and spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The former third-round pick is seventh all-time in sacks (139 1⁄2 ) and was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro pick.

Faneca, one of the best guards of his time, was named a finalist for the second straight year. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler during a 13-year career that included 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two with the Jets.

One of the best centers of his generation, Mawae was one of 15 finalists last year. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he played 90 games in which there was a 100-yard rusher, the most by any offensive lineman. Mawae, a former teammate of Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Chris Johnson with the Jets and Tennessee Titans, respectively, was an eight-time Pro Bowler in his 16 seasons.

Law, who had two stints with the Jets (2005 and ’08), made his mark with their biggest rivals, the Patriots. The former five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, who played 10 seasons with New England, had 53 interceptions and seven touchdowns in his career.

Besides Namath and Ewbank, players already enshrined primarily as Jets are Martin, Don Maynard and John Riggins. Brett Favre, Ronnie Lott, Art Monk, Ron Wolf and coach Bill Parcells are the others with Jets ties.