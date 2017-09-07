FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Maybe the Jets traded Calvin Pryor at the right time.

Pryor, who disappointed after being a Jets first-round pick and was traded to the Browns, was released by Cleveland on Thursday after getting into a fight with a teammate during practice, according to ESPN.com.

Browns coach Hue Jackson reportedly released Pryor when he would not walk away from a fight with receiver Ricardo Louis despite the coach’s orders.

“Things happen,” Jackson said. “We move on.”

The Jets traded Pryor for linebacker Demario Davis on June 1 after selecting him 18th overall in 2014.

In this year’s draft, the Jets picked safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye. Both will start in the season opener on Sunday at Buffalo.

When asked what the Jets are looking for from the rookies, defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers said: “Just go out and do their jobs. No more. No less. They don’t have to be supermen. Just go out and do their job. . . They don’t have to go out there and win the game themselves. They’ve got to go out there and do their jobs along with nine other cats.”

Catching up

New arrivals Jermaine Kearse and Jeremy Kerley, both veteran wide receivers, are going through a crash-course in the Jets’ offense. So far, so good, coach Todd Bowles said.

“They’re thinking, obviously,” Bowles said. “There’s a lot to learn, obviously, and we’re trying not to overload them as they get the system down. Both veterans, pretty smart guys, but you’ve got to practice it. You just can’t learn it. You’ve got to take reps at it and learn it and we’ll try to give them what they can handle.”

Said offensive coordinator John Morton: “They’re veteran guys who know how to play the game. It’s good to have guys like that who can talk to the younger guys when you see something in practice or it might happen in a game. It’s always great to have guys like that — and it helps the coaches, too.”