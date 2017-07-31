FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mike Maccagnan’s rebuild is in full swing, complete with a roster comprised of inexperience, unknowns and unproven talent.

But the Jets general manager stressed Monday that the organization is in the same position as the other 31 NFL teams: “constantly building” for a successful future. And that takes time.

“I don’t think we’re different from any team in the NFL,” Maccagnan said before practice.

The Jets set out to acquire and develop a young core that will hopefully be the bedrock of what they’re trying to build: consistent winning. That process, no doubt, would have started sooner had Maccagnan & Co. gutted the roster when they arrived in January 2015 and embraced a full-blown rebuild. But after Maccagnan inherited a surplus of salary cap space from his predecessor, the Jets stressed the need for a “competitive rebuild.” Now, three years into Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles’ tenure, the Jets appear to be no further along in their master plan.

But as the GM sees it, they’re right where they should be. And he believes 2017 “is going to be an exciting season” based on what he’s seen so far from players this offseason.

“We’re still focused on building this team to the vision we have for it long term,” Maccagnan said. “When you look at what we did from Day 1 to now, it was sort of a natural progression of how we’re trying to build this thing. But our focus hasn’t really changed.”

The development of quarterback Christian Hackenberg also will take time.

Maccagnan drafted the former Penn State signal-caller in the second round last year, a particularly high pick for an erratic thrower whose inconsistent game tape raised more questions than provided answers. But the front office sees promise in Hackenberg.

“Christian has made good progress,” Maccagnan said of Hackenberg, who is competing for the starting job against veteran Josh McCown and third-year player Bryce Petty. “Of course, it’s all in shorts and T-shirts this offseason. But he’s done some good things, we’re kind of excited about him, along with Bryce and actually Josh. I think all three of those guys did some good things this offseason. Now this is the next step in the process, getting the pads on and we’ll see how he does out there.”

Although he denied feeling added pressure watching Hackenberg’s maturation, Maccagnan’s job security ultimately could rest on the quarterback’s growth.

“It’ll be important for him, like it is for everybody on our team,” he said, when asked how critical the next month will be for Hackenberg.

So far, owner Woody Johnson — President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom — has been patient with the process. And for good reason, according to Maccagnan.

“Todd, myself and Woody talk about this stuff quite a bit,” he said. “We’re all focused on the same goal. We all want to achieve the same thing. I think Woody has been very supportive of that.”

The perception outside the building, however, isn’t positive. But Maccagnan reiterated he’s not concerned about the prevailing narrative that the Jets are tanking in 2017.

Said the GM: “You have to focus on what’s inside your building.”