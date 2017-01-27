The Jets have added a Hall of Famer to their staff.

According to Sporting News, coach Todd Bowles has hired Kevin Greene as his outside linebackers coach.

Greene, a two-time first team All-Pro, has the third-most sacks (160) in NFL history. A former fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1985, he went on to be named the Defensive Player of the Year in 1996 and was a five-time Pro Bowler. During his 15-year career, he also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

Greene was the Green Bay Packers’ outside linebackers coach from 2009-2013. During his tenure, the team defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

But Greene chose to step away from coaching in Jan. 2014 in order to spend more time with his family.

The 54-year-old was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last summer. His mentor with the Packers, Dom Capers, presented Greene in Canton, Ohio.

Bowles fired five assistant coaches on Jan. 3, including his former outside linebackers coach Mark Collins. Collins was hired this week by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It had seemed the Jets already found his replacement, however. Earlier this month, Sporting News reported that Chicago Bears assistant coach Clint Hurtt would sign a two-year deal to be Bowles’ outside linebackers coach. But, an agreement was never reached.