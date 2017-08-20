DETROIT — The Jets still haven’t settled on starters at left tackle, center and right tackle, and the tinkering continued in Saturday night’s game.

The Jets went with Jonotthan Harrison at center, Ben Ijalana at left tackle and Brandon Shell at right tackle for the first three series. Those three have been working primarily with the second team during practice, but the Jets wanted to see how they would fare against the Lions’ starters. It didn’t go well; the Jets didn’t get a first down on any of their first three drives.

Presumptive starters Wesley Johnson at center, Kelvin Beachum at left tackle and Brent Qvale at right tackle took over on the fourth drive. Incumbent guards James Carpenter and Brian Winters started and stayed in the game after the changes at tackle and center.

Kick line

The Jets have an open competition at kicker, between Ross Martin and Chandler Catanzaro. Martin missed wide left on a 56-yard attempt in the third quarter but connected from 31 and 28 yards in the fourth quarter. The Jets did not have a field-goal attempt in the first half.

Jet streams

Jets LB Demario Davis, filling the spot vacated after the release of David Harris, looked comfortable and had a first-quarter sack . . . CB Juston Burris narrowly missed getting an interception on a pass that caromed off the fingertips of the Lions’ Golden Tate . . . Former Jets LB and special-teams ace Nick Bellore plays for the Lions. Bellore played for the Jets from 2011-14 and was with the 49ers the past two seasons . . . LB Corey Lemonier had an interception in the third quarter to save the Jets after a fumbled punt by Frankie Hammond deep in Jets territory . . . Rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, the first and second draft picks, respectively, started for the second straight week.