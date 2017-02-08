Let the Jay Cutler-to-the-Jets rumors begin.

On Wednesday, the organization announced the hiring of former Bears assistant Jeremy Bates, 40, as their new quarterbacks coach.

Bates, the son of former NFL and college coach Jim Bates, last coached in 2012 when he held the same position with the Chicago Bears. His signal-caller at the time? Jay Cutler.

There’s speculation that the Bears are interested in moving on from Cutler, whom they signed to a seven-year, $126.7-million in 2014. The 33-year-old quarterback carries a $16-million cap hit in 2017. CBS Sports reported last week that Chicago is seriously interested in trading for Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who played at Eastern Illinois.

Bates first worked with Cutler in Denver as an assistant under coach Mike Shanahan (2006-08). In Bates’ final year with the Broncos, he helped the quarterback become a Pro Bowler. He reunited with Cutler in Chicago in 2012. Current Jets running back Matt Forte and receiver Brandon Marshall played for the Bears at the time.

Bates, who worked on Herman Edwards’ Jets staff in 2005, will see plenty of familiar faces in Florham Park. He’ll reunite with new offensive coordinator John Morton, who was on the same USC staff in 2009 with coach Pete Carroll.

The following year, Bates joined Carroll in Seattle, becoming the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in 2010.

The Jets’ coaching staff underwent a massive makeover after former offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retired and coach Todd Bowles parted ways with defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, running backs coach Marcel Shipp, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins, quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo and defensive backs Joe Danna.

In addition to Bates, the team also announced the additions of offensive assistant/assistant QBs coach Mick Lombardi, offensive assistant Jason Vrable and Joe Giacobbe as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.