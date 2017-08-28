FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets will have to hope that Kony Ealy is a fast learner.

The Jets claimed the former Patriot on Sunday, and on Monday Ealy, a 4-3 defensive end, was already working on adapting to the Jets’ 3-4 base defense. (The Jets did deploy a 4-3 package late in the game Saturday against the Giants.)

“As long as I learn what I have to do, it doesn’t matter,” the 25-year-old edge rusher said. “If they ask me, I’ll play safety.

“That’s an over-exaggeration . . . I got a couple of days to learn whatever they’re going to throw at me and that’s my focus right now, to take it one step at a time but quickly because we have a game on Thursday.”

Ealy has 14 sacks and 43 tackles in three seasons with the Panthers and was acquired by the Patriots in March before he was cut. He memorably recorded three sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in the Super Bowl two years ago. He’ll face the Eagles’ offense Thursday in the preseason finale.

Ealy, who is reunited with his cousin Sheldon Richardson, was a tantalizing target from the moment he was cut: Seven teams placed a claim on him before the Jets landed him.

Jet streams

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Jets traded safety Ronald Martin to the Colts for long snapper Thomas Hennessy. Todd Bowles said he’d like to see a competition between Hennessy, who attended New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep, and the team’s current long snapper, Tanner Purdum. The Jets also picked up CFL defensive back Armagedon Draughn and let go of defensive lineman Devon Still . . . Bowles said he wasn’t sure if outside linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (back) will play Thursday. Mauldin has missed all three preseason games.