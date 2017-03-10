The Jets have found their new left tackle and a new kicker.

The team announced on Friday that they signed former Steelers and Jaguars offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum Jr. and former Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Beachum, 27, joined the Jets almost a year to the day that they hosted him on an official free-agent visit on Mar. 17, 2016. He ended up signing a one-year, $5-million deal with Jacksonville that included a four-year option. But after the Jaguars chose not to exercise it, Beachum hit the market.

Now, he’ll be tasked with protecting the Jets’ to-be-named-later starting quarterback. Beachum appeared in 15 games last year for the Jaguars, playing 1,023 snaps, and spent the previous four seasons in Pittsburgh.

Following the retirement of Freeport native D’Brickashaw Ferguson last offseason, the Jets signed former Bronco Ryan Clady. But the organization chose not to pick up his contract option for 2017, which would have paid him $10 million.

Arizona Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro (7) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking a 44-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014 in St. Louis. Photo Credit: Arizona Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro (7) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking a 44-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014 in St. Louis. Arizona Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro (7) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking a 44-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014 in St. Louis. Photo Credit: Arizona Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro (7) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking a 44-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014 in St. Louis.

Cantazaro, 26, originally signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2014. During his three seasons with the Cardinals, he connected on 84.8 percent of his field goal attempts. In 2015, he was 28-for-31 on field goals, tying the Cardinals’ franchise record with 53 extra points. He was 21-for-28 on field goals last season.