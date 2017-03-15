Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
The punishment stems from his September 2016 arrest for driving under the influence while a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was Seferian-Jenkins’ second DUI arrest in three years and resulted in the Bucs releasing him.
Three days later, the Jets claimed Seferian-Jenkins off waivers.
Seferian-Jenkins caught 10 passes for 110 yards and no touchdowns in seven games (two starts) with the Jets, who used the tight end position sparingly under former offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.
Seferian-Jenkins is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games before serving his suspension.
Earlier this month, Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall was suspended for four games for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Marshall, an undrafted rookie free agent last year, reportedly tested positive for Adderall, which is banned by the NFL.
