FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jets owner Woody Johnson is out. Really out. The Jets owner is the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom and his brother Christopher said Wednesday he doesn’t speak with him regarding football matters.
“Over the years, he always bounced things off of me and it would be great if I could do that with him,” Christopher Johnson said Wednesday in a chat with the Jets beat writers. “He really has a full-time job over there. We are not discussing football. He’s out of it.”
Woody Johnson moved into his new role after being confirmed by the Senate this summer, and with that, Christopher Johnson took over the day-to-day operations of the Jets, which would include hiring and firing coaches and making decisions with GM Mike Maccagnan regarding personnel. But if Woody Johnson has a say in football decisions, that’s not happening.
“Not at all,” Christopher Johnson said regarding football talk with his brother. “I’m in touch with him constantly, but none of it is about football. He heard from somebody that I was doing a good job.”
