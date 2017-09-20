FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The new man in charge of the Jets, Christopher Johnson, said Wednesday his franchise is not tanking. Despite a very young roster geared toward a long-term rebuild, Johnson said losses are painful, he’s not patient but wants to see some progress.

However, when it comes to tanking, chairman and CEO Johnson said it’s just not happening.

“It couldn’t be further from the truth,” Johnson said. “I want to win every game, every player in that locker room wants to win. What you’re seeing I think are growing pains. These are young guys, there are some older guys on the team and some of them are doing an extraordinary job. I think you’re going to see this team get better and better and better and that’s what I’m looking for. We’re definitely not tanking.”

In his nearly 20-minute discussion with reporters in a conference room overlooking the Jets’ practice field, Johnson said progress is key to the success of the team. He mentioned rookie safety Jamal Adams’ goal-line tackle of Marshawn Lynch in the Week 2 loss to the Raiders and how the offense impressed him at times. He did say the run defense needs to fix its mistakes but, “unlike [Joe] Namath, I’m not in the guarantee business. But I think you can count on things getting better there.”

In regards to coach Todd Bowles, who is in year three of a four-year contract, wins and losses won’t necessarily determine his fate. Bowles is 15-19 since taking over as coach in 2015.

“Believe me, I like wins a lot more than losses,” Johnson said. “That’s only a part of the equation. The real way to judge this team and the people on it, me included, are we getting better.”