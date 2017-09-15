FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — While Jets coach Todd Bowles wouldn’t name his No. 2 quarterback for Sunday’s game in Oakland, he did say Friday that he’s comfortable using Bryce Petty in a game.

Petty suffered a sprained ligament in his left knee in the third preseason game and has since practiced with a brace.

Despite having a strong preseason in which he completed 66.7 percent of his passes, threw for three touchdowns and was intercepted once, Petty was inactive for the season opener at Buffalo, with Christian Hackenberg the No. 2.

It was a surprising decision, given Petty’s preseason performance and the fact that Hackenberg has never played in a regular-season game. Bowles said it was a coach’s decision.

“You have to prepare like you’re the starter,” Petty said after Friday’s practice. “That’s been the key in the whole competition the whole time. You never want second place. You understand it, but at the same time, you have to go out there and every time try and be [a] better quarterback than you were yesterday. That’s been my mindset really since I came in, even when I was back at Baylor.”

During three days of practice, Petty and Hackenberg shared scout-team reps as the Jets prepared to face the Raiders.

Petty said he’s not frustrated with being inactive or as the No. 2 quarterback and added that the quarterbacks are all behind each other.

“It’s y’all making it a whole lot bigger deal,” Petty said, referring to the media. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who is called; the biggest thing is this locker room gets a ‘W.’ We both have to be ready for whatever. That’s the part where I think the camaraderie of the room helps. There’s a sense of whoever is in there wants the best for that person. That’s what helps.”

Both backup quarterbacks appear to be improving, but starter Josh McCown’s future remains uncertain. He’s signed to a one-year, $3-million deal with incentives, but with the Jets in rebuilding mode, drafting a quarterback next spring is a priority.

“The thing is, all 32 teams see [you perform],” Petty said. “So regardless of if it’s here or somewhere else, you put the best tape out for the team and then that also goes to help you down the road, too.”

Notes & quotes: Center Jon otthan Harrison (concussion), tight end Eric Tomlinson (left elbow), tight end Jordan Leggett (right knee), linebacker Bruce Carter (ankle), linebacker Edmond Robinson (groin) and safety Rontez Miles (right eye) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Miles said his vision isn’t blurry and that he is waiting for clearance from the medical staff to play . . . Bowles said the offense will have to juggle some personnel groupings with only two tight ends, Will Tye and Neal Sterling, active for the game. He also said he’s OK with the depth at linebacker . . . The Jets will promote practice squad outside linebacker Freddie Bishop to the 53-man roster according to a source. The Jets had a spot available when they released backup defensive lineman Claude Pelon on Thursday night.