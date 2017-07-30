FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles has routinely asked his players one question this offseason: “How old do you have to be to win?”

With a gutted roster that features plenty of inexperience and far less veteran leadership than in past years, the Jets will need contributions from everyone. But even so, the coach said he never had any doubts about starting Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

“They can play,” Bowles said, adding that the pair is “a lot farther along” than the rookie safeties he’s been around. “It’s rare that these types of things happen, but those guys showed so much in the spring . . . and they can only get better. Their maturity level, as far as learning the plays, exceeded what we wanted or our expectations as rookies. Those guys are ready to play.”

Commish coming to town

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will host a fan forum for select season ticket holders at the Jets facility on Monday. Running back Matt Forte and rookie safety Jamal Adams will participate in the event, which will give fans the opportunity to ask panelists questions about the Jets and NFL.

Real fun begins Monday

Monday is when camp “really starts,” according Bowles. It’ll mark the first padded practice for players. “You get to see T-shirts and shorts, two-hand touch is fine, but you’ve got to see if guys can get off blocks, you’ve got to see if guys can block and you’ve got to see if quarterbacks can throw with the timing disrupted and (defensive backs) can cover and re-route all those types of things, so you get a better assessment.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Scouting talent

The Jets’ scouting internship, which runs from the end of July to the first week of September is designed to give women who are interested in scouting an opportunity to gain exposure to pro and college scouting. The Jets have three female scouting interns: Callie Brownson, Rachel Huhn and Marirose Roach.

Jet streams

CB Morris Clairborne did not practice for personal reasons, but will be back Monday, Bowles said . . . Rookie WRs ArDarius Stewart (thumb, groin surgeries) and Chad Hansen (knee) were held out of team drills again. DB Corey White (back) also did not practice . . . CB Bryson Keeton was waived and CB David Rivers was signed.