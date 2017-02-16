Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was involved in an altercation on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Sunday and faces charges including robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault, Pittsburgh police said in a statement Thursday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched after a report that two men were knocked unconscious at the intersection of South 23rd and East Carson streets at approximately 2:43 a.m. Monday.

According to the investigation, a 22-year-old man from Kittanning was walking on East Carson Street when he saw a man who he thought looked like Revis. The Jets cornerback confirmed that he was. The man began recording the interaction on his cellphone and continued to follow Revis, police said.

Revis allegedly took the cellphone away from the man and tried to delete footage from the device. Another man, identified by police as a 22-year-old from Ross Township, tried to help retrieve the cellphone before Revis threw it in the street.

The two men were punched, according to police, but it’s unclear who threw the punches.

Police said they were able to retrieve the video and confirmed that the person involved was Revis.

Revis’ lawyer told Newsday that Revis was not the aggressor, and he said he reached out to police “several times,” so Revis could tell his side of the story, “but we were never afforded that opportunity.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Eventually an arrest warrant is going to be issued, and I want to make sure Darrelle is safe out there when it is issued,” Revis’ lawyer told Newsday.

A report by KDKA, Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate, said Revis was injured in the incident.

Revis’ lawyer told KDKA that the Jets cornerback was assaulted by a group of five people while he was in town visiting friends and family. His lawyer also said Revis eventually sought medical treatment after fearing for his safety.

“We are aware of the incident and have spoken to Darrelle,” a Jets representative said.

Revis played at the University of Pittsburgh and is a native of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.