Darrelle Revis was injured after being involved in an altercation in Pittsburgh, according to a report by KDKA, Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate.
Revis’ lawyer told KDKA that the Jets cornerback was assaulted by a group of five people while he was in town visiting friends and family last weekend.
Revis played at the University of Pittsburgh and is a native of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.
Revis’ lawyer said he eventually sought medical treatment after fearing for his safety.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.