Darrelle Revis was injured after being involved in an altercation in Pittsburgh, according to a report by KDKA, Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate.

Revis’ lawyer told KDKA that the Jets cornerback was assaulted by a group of five people while he was in town visiting friends and family last weekend.

Revis played at the University of Pittsburgh and is a native of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

Revis’ lawyer said he eventually sought medical treatment after fearing for his safety.