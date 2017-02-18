HIGHLIGHTS Criminal complaint says one alleged victim suffered orbital floor fracture, the other had a contusion

Witness says he was threatened by Revis

Darrelle Revis has turned himself in to police.

The Jets cornerback was surrounded by TV cameras as he arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building Friday night.

Revis was arraigned and was released on a non-monetary bond, according to ESPN.

He is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of robbery, one felony count of conspiracy and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats for his alleged involvement in a street fight on the south side of Pittsburgh early Sunday morning.

Revis was accompanied by his lawyer, Blaine Jones, and his mother and aunt, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“He wanted to turn himself in. He didn’t want to be a fugitive from the law,” Jones told the Post-Gazette. “He wanted to make this happen.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

According to the criminal complaint filed against Revis, which was obtained by Newsday, responding police officer Anthony Burke said he arrived at the intersection of East Carson and South 23rd Streets at about 2:43 a.m. Sunday and found Dallas Cousins, 22, and Zacheriah Jarvis, 21, “knocked unconscious.” According to the complaint, Cousins and Jarvis, who are roommates, and a witness, Nathan Watt, told police that Revis assaulted them. Watt told Burke that Cousins and Jarvis had been unconscious for “at least” 10 minutes.

The complaint said that Burke observed the injuries to Cousins and Jarvis. Burke said Cousins had a “contusion about his left eyebrow the size of a half a golf ball with a one-inch laceration on it” and Jarvis had a contusion on his right cheek.

Burke added that Cousins and Jarvis “refused” medical attention. Cousins and Jarvis, however, later sought medical treatment, according to the complaint. The two went to Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital, where Cousins was diagnosed with an orbital floor fracture and Jarvis was diagnosed with a contusion on his cheek.

Watt said that after Cousins and Jarvis were hit, Revis approached him and stated, “I got more guys coming.” According to Watt’s statement, Revis stepped within a foot of his face “with an angry demeanor on his face, fists clenched and said, ‘Do you want to be next?’ ” At that point, according to the report, Watt said, Revis and an unidentified male fled the area.

Jones told Newsday by phone Thursday that his client was not the aggressor in the incident and that Jones had reached out to police to give Revis’ side of the story but was not given the opportunity.

Jets videos

According to the complaint, the incident started when Cousins recognized Revis and asked him to confirm that he was the NFL player. Revis did so, but Cousins said that when he didn’t believe the cornerback, Revis became “irate” and started “waving his hands” in Cousins’ face.

Cousins told police that after Revis pushed him in the chest and told him to get out of his face, Cousins started video recording Revis with his cellphone.

Cousins said Revis started walking away from him headed eastbound on Carson Street while he was recording him, and the complaint said Cousins “wanted to get what Revis was wearing and his actions on video.” Cousins told police that once Revis realized he was being recorded, he “pulled the phone” from Cousins’ hand and “attempted to delete the video.” Cousins said he then tried to retrieve his phone from Revis but was unsuccessful, and that Revis threw his phone in the middle of East Carson Street “attempting to break it.”

Cousins then told the officer another male showed up at the scene as he and Revis were arguing over the phone being thrown into the street. The complaint said, “The next thing he remembers was getting punched and then waking up to talk to police.”

Jarvis’ statement corroborated Cousins’ version of events. It added that he also was punched after attempting to grab Cousins’ phone from Revis and remembers regaining consciousness to speak to police, the complaint said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Burke said he reviewed video of the incident from Cousins’ phone, which he said shows a “black male wearing a black ball cap, black jacket with a white globe and white lettering on the back and jeans becoming hostile toward Cousins and his friends.”

The complaint said the video also showed Revis walking away from the group before stating, “Why are you following me?” several times before the video stops.

With Jim Baumbach