FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The NFL has decided not to discipline Jets players Darron Lee and Leonard Williams for their role in an altercation with a woman that occurred in June at a Music Festival on Randall’s Island.

“Following a review, we concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that there was a violation of the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to Newsday.

Lee, a first-round pick in 2016, got into an argument with a woman later identified by coach Todd Bowles as Lee’s girlfriend. Williams, the Jets star defensive end, interceded and forcibly removed Lee from the altercation. The episode came to light when a bystander captured it on video and posted it on his twitter account.

Williams, whom the Jets drafted sixth overall in 2015, is coming off a breakout season. In 2016, he had 68 tackles, two forced fumbles and seven sacks. He earned a Pro Bowl invitation as an alternate. The Jets are expecting even more from him this season.

Bowles seemed happy to have it all behind them. When asked about the league’s decision he said: “They handled it and moved on. We go from there.”

Notes & quotes: Bowles is unsure if running back Matt Forte, who is still out with a hamstring injury, will be ready for Week 1 . . . The Jets did a light walk-through on Monday, using their indoor practice facility. Bowles said the decision had nothing to do with yesterday’s eclipse. He instead decided to have a light day because the team did not get home from Detroit until 3 a.m. Sunday . . . Bowles said that LB Lorenzo Mauldin’s back injury is coming along “slowly” and he may need an epidural shot to relieve the pain . . . LB Darron Lee (illness) and S Rontez Miles (eye laceration) did not participate in the walk-through.