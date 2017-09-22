FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The heavy criticism inside linebacker Darron Lee took this week didn’t bother him. In fact, he made a little joke about getting blocked out of a play by one of the Raiders tight ends in the Week 2 loss.

But Lee’s confidence remains high heading into Sunday’s home opener against the Dolphins.

“I probably could have made a few more run plays here and there,” Lee said after Friday’s practice. “Just a couple of stops I like to have back, other than that, it’s just getting to the ball and making sure I’m there and getting the guy down, just tackling and it’s a point of emphasis for everyone as a defense just getting to the ball.”

The Jets have allowed 370 rushing yards against the run, and on Sunday Dolphins’ running back Jay Ajayi is coming off a game where he rushed for 122 yards in a victory over the Chargers.

Lee said he must improve his technique when trying to shed bigger blockers as the weak side linebacker.

“Keeping my eyes on the blocker first,” Lee said. “There was one with the tight end [vs. the Raiders] I didn’t even focus on the block at all and I’m sure everybody probably thought that was a real bad one, don’t panic about that one. I slipped on that one, he got me on that one.”

Lee said his weight — he’s 236 pounds — isn’t an issue, seeing how most weakside linebackers have similar size and builds.

“I’m confident in what I do,” he said. “I’m not worried. If you sit here that you’re worried over one play that’s not smart.”