By all accounts, it’s going to be a long season for the Jets. It’ll be longer still if the defense plays as poorly as it did in Sunday’s season-opening 21-12 loss at Buffalo.

The Jets allowed 408 yards, including 190 on the ground. The Bills are not thought of as an offensive powerhouse, but LeSean McCoy ran for 110 yards and Tyrod Taylor threw for a pair of touchdowns.

“What gives me confidence is it wasn’t every play we were messing up,” defensive end Leonard Williams said. “We’ve seen what it looks like when we’re doing it right. When we’re doing it right, it looks perfect. We stop the offense. We showed that we can play that way. I definitely have confidence in us that we’ll correct it and fix the details.”

This Sunday, the Jets will be in Oakland to take on the Raiders, who are thought of as an offensive powerhouse behind quarterback Derek Carr.

“Nothing in the league is easy,” said linebacker Demario Davis, who led the Jets with 14 tackles. “That’s why you’ve got to be a pro. You’ve got to be ready to get past the first one, win or loss, and go on to the next one. Get it corrected, turn the page, and get on to the next one and now to prepare for Oakland. It’s going to be a tough test for us. It’ll be a tough challenge.”

Todd Bowles said watching the game film Monday didn’t change his opinion of why the Jets were not as ferocious on defense as they will need to be to overcome their highly suspect offense.

“I kind of knew when it happened,” Bowles said. “We just have to be in our gaps and not try to make too many plays and do our job.”

Davis talked about the Jets needing to improve on their “technique,” which sounds like what you’d say after getting an earful in a day-after coaches’ meeting.

“There’s a few areas that we can get better in,” Davis said. “Just things from a technique perspective at all levels of football.”

Williams said the Jets believe the talent is there to play better on any given Sunday. Hopefully, beginning with this one.

“We know what we have,” Williams said. “Every person on the team knows what type of defense we are and what type of defense we could be. We’ve seen glimpses of it when every person on the defense is doing their job. We just have to hold ourselves to that standard, and everybody has to do their job, and we’ll get it done.

“The biggest problem I saw was just a bunch of small details. It wasn’t like anyone was getting beat really badly. People weren’t getting beat that bad. It’s just us executing our plays and making sure we stay in our gap, staying disciplined and staying on the details every play. As soon as someone messed up on one detail, that’s when something broke.”