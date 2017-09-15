Jets defensive end Leonard Williams on facing Raiders
advertisement | advertise on newsday
Jets defensive end Leonard Williams talked about the challenges facing the Oakland Raiders' offense in Week 2 after practice on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / Calvin Watkins)
Mineola beats Wantagh in girls volleyball North Babylon's big second half sinks Bay Shore Rangers' Alain Vigneault getting 'ready for another good season' Giants know they need to 'step up' against Detroit Calhoun at Port Washington girls soccer Jets’ OC John Morton discusses the offense Giants’ offensive linemen address their play MLB highlights: Yankees 3, Rays 2 LA Lights Olympic Cauldron Canelo-Golovkin grand arrivals Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK boys volleball wins Watch at 3 p.m.: Canelo-Golovkin presser
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.