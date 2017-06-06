FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Second-year Jets linebacker Darron Lee won’t be disciplined by the team for his involvement in a dispute over the weekend with his girlfriend, according to coach Todd Bowles.

“He had an argument with his girlfriend,” Bowles said Tuesday. “What do you want me to discipline him (for)? He had an argument with his girlfriend and somebody took a photo.”

In a video posted to social media, teammate Leonard Williams was shown breaking up an escalating situation between Lee and an unidentified woman at the Governors Ball music festival Saturday night in New York City. Bowles said he “didn’t see the video” that was posted on Twitter, but he spoke with “10 people” about the incident.

Though the coach has no plans to discipline Lee, the NFL is conducting its own investigation. Until its concluded, Lee and Williams are not expected to speak to the media.

“As far as I was concerned, you don’t want that stuff to happen,” Bowles said. “Obviously, with social media going on these days, they have to take care of themselves. Darron understands that. We had a long talk.”

In a series of tweets, a Twitter user described the scene in which a man (Lee) was “shouting at a woman” and “then started to manhandle her and call her names.” Williams later intervened. “Aggressive guy came back. Only this time he was confronted with the biggest person I’ve ever seen in my life — 6’5 and 300lbs,” wrote the Twitter user, who posted two videos showing Williams physically removing Lee from the situation.