Four down, five more to go.
The Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve officially signed fourth-round pick Chad Hansen.
The former California receiver was drafted 141st overall.
The 6-2, 202-pound Hansen is the fourth rookie to ink his deal. Cornerback Derrick Jones and running back Elijah McGuire signed their contracts earlier this month, while cornerback Jeremy Clark officially signed his last week.
