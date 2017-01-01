HIGHLIGHTS Jets defeat Bills, 30-10, to finish 5-11

Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan will get another chance in 2017.

The Jets announced after a 30-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium that their coach and general manager will return for the 2017 season.

Team owner Woody Johnson did not speak to reporters after the game. A team spokesman said Johnson would speak to the media “in the coming weeks.”

Before the announcement was made, the Jets finally got a Week 17 win over the Bills. Unfortunately for them, there was far less at stake this time around.

A year ago, the Jets were flying high after winning five straight to set up a win-and-in playoff scenario heading into their season finale at Buffalo against Ryan’s Bills. But defensive breakdowns and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s three fourth-quarter interception doomed the Jets’ playoff hopes.

Sunday’s score, however, meant little. It was simply the conclusion to a disappointing season that went off the rails when the team got off to a 1-5 start.

Even with Bowles back for the 2017 season, his staff is expected to look a lot different. Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey could be one of the coaching casualties, and more are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Jets improved to 5-11, the 12th time in franchise history they finished with at least 11 losses. But this year’s poor finish at least guarantees the Jets will have the No. 6 pick in the draft. The Bills, coached by interim man Anthony Lynn, fell to 7-9.

Ryan Fitzpatrick capped what likely will be his final season with the Jets with a solid performance: 20-for-30 for 210 yards and one touchdown.

Bilal Powell had his second 100-yard rushing game of the season, running for 122 yards on 22 carries, and rookie receiver Jalin Marshall scored his second TD of the season to give the Jets a 17-3 lead in the third.