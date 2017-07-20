The Jets and first-round pick Jamal Adams have reached a deal.
Universal Sports Management, which represents Adams, announced the news Thursday night on Twitter. Adams is the last of the team’s draft picks to sign.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the deal was for four years and a fully-guaranteed $22.3 million, with a $14.3 million signing bonus.
The Jets took Adams, 21, with the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft in April. The playmaking safety was first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American in 2016. He had five interceptions in three seasons at LSU and was widely praised for his on-field leadership.
Players report for training camp on July 28.
