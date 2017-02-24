Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan now has one more draft pick at his fingertips.
The NFL on Friday announced 32 compensatory picks. The Jets were awarded a third-round pick — 107th overall — after losing free agents Chris Ivory, Damon “Snacks” Harrison and Demario Davis and signing free agents Matt Forte and Steve McLendon last offseason.
That means Maccagnan & Co. will have seven picks at their disposal in April’s NFL Draft. The Jets now have two third-round selections and one pick in the first, second, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds. They traded their 2017 fourth-round pick to the Washington Redskins last year in order move up in the draft to select South Carolina offensive lineman Brandon Shell, the great-nephew of Hall of Famer Art Shell.
The Jets used their third-round picks in each of the past two years to select outside linebackers: Lorenzo Mauldin (2015) and Jordan Jenkins ( 2016).
For the first time, teams will be allowed to trade their compensatory picks this year.
Compensatory picks are awarded if a team loses more or better compensatory free agents (which are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors).
