Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan now has one more draft pick at his fingertips.

The NFL on Friday announced 32 compensatory picks. The Jets were awarded a third-round pick — 107th overall — after losing free agents Chris Ivory, Damon “Snacks” Harrison and Demario Davis and signing free agents Matt Forte and Steve McLendon last offseason.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

That means Maccagnan & Co. will have seven picks at their disposal in April’s NFL Draft. The Jets now have two third-round selections and one pick in the first, second, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds. They traded their 2017 fourth-round pick to the Washington Redskins last year in order move up in the draft to select South Carolina offensive lineman Brandon Shell, the great-nephew of Hall of Famer Art Shell.

The Jets used their third-round picks in each of the past two years to select outside linebackers: Lorenzo Mauldin (2015) and Jordan Jenkins ( 2016).

For the first time, teams will be allowed to trade their compensatory picks this year.

GiantsGiants drop 10 spots in draft for walkie-talkie

Compensatory picks are awarded if a team loses more or better compensatory free agents (which are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors).

Full list of 32 compensatory draft picks

Third round

Pick no. 33 (97th overall): Miami Dolphins

Pick no. 34 (98th overall): Carolina Panthers

Pick no. 35 (99th overall): Baltimore Ravens

Pick no. 36 (100th overall): Los Angeles Rams

Pick no. 37 (101st overall): Denver Broncos

Pick no. 38 (102nd overall): Seattle Seahawks

Pick no. 39 (103rd overall): Cleveland Browns

Pick no. 40 (104th overall): Kansas City Chiefs

Pick no. 41 (105th overall): Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick no. 42 (106th overall): Seattle Seahawks

Pick no. 43 (107th overall): Jets

Fourth round

Pick no. 32 (138th overall): Cincinnati Bengals

Pick no. 33 (139th overall): Cleveland Browns

Pick no. 35 (141st overall): Los Angeles Rams*

Pick no. 36 (142nd overall): Cleveland Browns

Pick no. 37 (143rd overall): San Francisco 49ers

Pick no. 38 (144th overall): Indianapolis Colts

Fifth round

Pick no. 33 (178th overall): Cincinnati Bengals

Pick no. 34 (179th overall): Denver Broncos

Pick no. 35 (180th overall): Miami Dolphins

Pick no. 36 (181st overall): Arizona Cardinals

Pick no. 37 (182nd overall): Kansas City Chiefs

Pick no. 38 (183rd overall): Cleveland Browns

Pick no. 39 (184th overall): Green Bay Packers

Pick no. 40 (185th overall): New England Patriots

Pick no. 41 (186th overall): Miami Dolphins

Sixth round

Pick no. 33 (218th overall): Kansas City Chiefs

Pick no. 34 (219th overall): Cincinnati Bengals

Pick no. 35 (220th overall): Kansas City Chiefs

Seventh round

Pick no. 33 (253rd overall): Cincinnati Bengals

Pick no. 34 (254th overall): Denver Broncos

Pick no. 35 (255th overall): Denver Broncos

*pick goes to Tennessee Titans as part of Jared Goff trade