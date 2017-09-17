Offense: C

The Jets did take some shots down the field, completing pass plays of 34 and 19 yards as quarterback Josh McCown completed 17 of 25 passes for 166 yards. McCown targeted nine different players and tossed two touchdowns to Jermaine Kearse. McCown struggles with pocket presence and needs to get rid of the ball quicker. The running game was better than in Week 1. Matt Forte led the attack with 53 yards, but the Jets utilized a rotation. Rookie Elijah McGuire produced a 4.8 average on six carries. As a group, the run game had 126 yards, a positive step. They lost right guard Brian Winters to a groin injury, but replacement Dakota Dozier played fine.

Defense: D

After two weeks, the Jets have allowed 818 yards. Against the Raiders, they gave up touchdown runs of 43 and 52 yards to go with numerous missed tackles, a penalty on a third-and-short and an unnecessary roughness penalty after a 1-yard gain. Quarterback Derek Carr wasn’t sacked, and while he does have a quick release, the Jets weren’t credited with any hurries. The secondary had trouble covering Michael Crabtree (six catches for 80 yards) and the Jets allowed five plays of 25 yards or more.

Special Teams: D

The unit did fine when kicker Chandler Catanzaro made attempts of 46 and 40 yards. However, returner Kalif Raymond muffed a second-quarter punt which cornerback Morris Claiborne said gave the Raiders a “big boost” leading to another late first-half score. Coach Todd Bowles said a change might occur at that spot.

Coaching: D

The running back rotation worked and the attempts to get the ball downfield was something that was needed. But the defensive problems are on Bowles, a noted defensive coach. He said the team can learn from this type of loss and he enjoyed the fight in his group, but this is a results business. He went for it on fourth down, which was a good call, but the Jets were called for a delay of game, forcing them to attempt a field goal.