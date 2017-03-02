INDIANAPOLIS — The Jets are parting ways with another big name.

A source told Newsday on Thursday night that the team has granted wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s request to be released so he can find “a better fit” with a new organization.

Marshall, who will turn 33 on March 23, is the latest core player to be cut by the Jets, who also released center Nick Mangold and cornerback Darrelle Revis in the past week. The purge continued with Marshall, whose release will save the Jets $7.5 million in salary-cap space. He’ll count $1.875 million against the cap in dead money.

Marshall, whom the Jets acquired from the Bears in March 2015, put up huge numbers in his first season with the team: 109 catches for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns. But his second season proved to be as disappointing as the team’s 5-11 record. Marshall had 59 catches for 788 yards and three TDs.

Despite his down year and his age, Marshall’s talent and locker-room presence could be seen as two key attributes for a playoff contender looking for a veteran piece to fit their roster.

At the conclusion of the 2016 season, Marshall made it clear that he intends to play for several more years. But his time on the field no longer will be in green and white.

“I’ll probably play until I’m 38, 39,” he said in January. “I made that decision this year . . . I love this game . . . It’s not about the money anymore. It’s all about winning. But I know what I’m worth. I think this team knows what I’m worth as far as the organization.”

Despite playing 11 NFL seasons for the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears and Jets, Marshall has never reached the postseason — a reality that vexes him. But now that the Jets have fully embraced the rebuild mode, he has an opportunity to latch on with a legitimate contender.

“I’m tired of watching the playoffs on my couch,” he said in January. “It’s been a frustrating year. It’s been a frustrating career.”